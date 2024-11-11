Algonquin Wolves are national college men’s soccer silver medallists

In rematch of the provincial championship, the Humber Hawks triumphed again

Two Humber players embrace after their victory. Algonquin's Gershom Dupuy stands on the right.

It was a bitter scene in Fredericton, N.B. as the Algonquin Wolves lost in the gold medal game of the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association men’s soccer championships.

And it was against a familiar foe: the Humber Hawks, the team which beat Algonquin in the Ontario league final.

After losing that game, the Wolves came in as a wildcard team for the national championship. They proved their skill by carving through the Quebec champions Champlain Saint-Lambert Cavaliers (2-0) on Nov. 6, and the B.C. champions Langara Falcons (2-1) on Nov. 7.

The final game was on a cold, cloudy Nov. 9 day. Humber started off strong by scoring in the first half thanks to midfielder Franz Mella. They kept up the pressure and barely let the Wolves see their goalposts.

In the second half, the Wolves pushed to get down the pitch, but ultimately both teams made few shots and had no successes. In a grit-filled match, players were often knocked to the ground, and near the end there were almost more free kicks than normal kicks.

The match ended 1-0 for the Hawks, crowning them national college champions, and Algonquin as the silver medallists.

The silver is Algonquin’s first national men’s soccer trophy since 2015, when they won bronze. The last silver was in 2008, and the last gold was in 2006.

After the match, there seemed to be a dispute with unidentified players shoving and yelling at each other. The box score lists Humber’s Tomas Joseph and Jason Alvarado, and Algonquin’s Oscar Forward and Olivier Langlois, as being sent off “after game” for “violent conduct.” However, the matter was quickly broken up by other players, and the teams touched hands in respect.

Wolves players and staff could not be reached for comment by deadline.

The tournament was hosted at Fredericton’s Grant Harvey Turf Field with the help of St. Thomas University.