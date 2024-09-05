Algonquin students drop the mic at the Rainbow Bistro

ACPR students #ShattertheSilence with performers at the Rainbow Bistro for the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre

Mic Drop the Silence, the fourth and final event of the ACPR students #ShattertheSilence fundraising campaign was held on July 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Rainbow Bistro.

Various artists lent their voices to shattering the silence around mental health and to promote the Royal, Ottawa’s main mental health care centre, for an audience of more than 50 people.

Ottawans were invited to express their mental health experiences creatively and build community solidarity.

The event also featured a drink called the Royal Drop, in both alcohol and non-alcohol versions, with a dollar of the price of each drink sold donated to The Royal.

ACPR level 2 student Lois Caracas thinks the younger generation is responsible for making up ground. The support needed for mental health research is particularly lacking.

“We are 100 years behind in research in the field of mental illness compared to other medical issues,” said Caracas.

“I commend Algonquin students for breaking the silence,” said Birdie White, an Algonquin college alumna. White is one of the many who took to the stage to rock the interior of the Rainbow Bistro.

“It was absolutely amazing, a lot of passion in the room tonight,” said Hannah Smith community partnership and coordinator at The Royal.

The Royal was satisfied with the efforts of Algonquin students. “i think the campaign has been a successful on all levels,” said Smith

Ottawans took to the stage in the latter half of the event to shatter the silence and promote mental health awareness.