Algonquin College welcomes new faces at fall open house

When people think about some of the busiest days on campus, a Saturday usually doesn't come to mind

Algonquin College hosted its fall open house on Nov. 9, with many future students in attendance.

Multiple venues across the campus hosted booths for upcoming prospective students to interact with. The main booths, which focused on different programs, were present at the Marketplace cafeteria in D-building, with other venues located in C-building and ACCE building.

While booths in the cafeteria relating to specific programs were the busiest, many booths focusing on campus services also gained a lot of attention.

The International Education Centre booth returned to Algonquin College’s open house following its debut last term.

Erin Byers, international admissions officer, was present at the booth, engaging with prospective students.

“We’ve been doing this since last term, and it was great. We’re going to keep doing this,” said Byers.

The Mamidosewin Centre, the college’s Indigenous support and cultural resource centre, also attended the event with a booth.

Summer Wabasse, event communications officer at the centre, said that the presence of their booth is important to Algonquin.

“The Mamidosewin Centre helps support and empower our Indigenous communities here on campus. Indigenous communities are integral to the college’s identity and philosophy,” said Wabasee. “Having a booth here gives this community a platform, allowing us to reach out to potential Algonquin College students and share our goal.”

Future students were able to attend tours hosted by the Students’ Association throughout the campus. Tours were available at the college, Athletics and Recreation Centre (ARC) and the residence building.

Amir Sheik-Youssouf, a prospective Algonquin College student, said that he’s looking into potential programs.

“I just finished my tour around and it’s not as overwhelming as I thought it would be. I saw veterinarian students had a table set up and went to check it out. There’s a lot of really cool (programs) here. A lot that I’m interest in,” said Sheik-Youssouf.

Aside from programs and campus services, the SA hosted a variety of events and guest services throughout the open house. The SA hosted booths that provided free popcorn, detailed henna art and an over-sized Connect Four board.

While the event was hosted at the Woodroffe campus, representatives from the Perth and Pembroke campuses were present as well. Ben Willows, senior officer at the Enrolment & Financial Aid Register’s Office at the Perth campus, said that there are study options outside of the Ottawa campus.

“The Perth campus is proud to be apart of Lanark County, and our community has been growing steadily. We specialize in agriculture and nursing programs, which has grown in popularity since the pandemic,” said Willows.

The fall open house at Algonquin College provided fun and an insightful experience for upcoming and current students.