Algonquin College students ring in the season at the Ottawa Christmas market

Students kicked off the holiday season with a magical tree lighting at Lansdowne Park

Shivangi Ambbaliya, Shagunpreet Kaur, Gurpreet Kaur, and Mansi Modgil pose inside the Aberdeen Pavilion, enjoying their first Canadian Christmas market

The holiday spirit officially arrived for a group of Algonquin College students on Nov. 22 as they ventured to the opening night of the Ottawa Christmas Market at Lansdowne Park.

Held at the historic Aberdeen Pavilion, the event was filled with bright lights, festive food and a warm sense of community.

For international students like Shivangi Ambbaliya, Shagunpreet Kaur, Gurpreet Kaur and Mansi Modgil this was a cultural introduction to Canadian Christmas traditions.

“Back home, Christmas isn’t celebrated on this scale, there are huge celebrations going on here,” said Ambbaliya. “It’s kind of like our Diwali, so we’re finding our festival in this Christmas.”

As all first-year developmental services worker students, the group was experiencing the Christmas market for the first time.

“We are looking to explore a new culture and try new things, and of course, clicking lots of photos,” said Shagunpreet.

Stepping into the market you’re met with the smell of warm apple cider and gingerbread cookies wafting through the air and the sound of carolers singing near the giant Christmas tree. Vendors lined the indoor and outdoor spaces, offering handcrafted ornaments, holiday treats and seasonal drinks.

Families huddled around fire pits to stay warm and children posed for photos with Santa Claus.

The highlight of the evening was the countdown to the lighting of the massive Christmas tree. Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe addressed attendees with a short speech, thanking public servants for their dedication and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

At the end of the countdown, the crowd erupted into cheers as the tree lit up.

“It took a long time to see the tree be lit, but the anticipation made it fun,” said marketing student Mercy Ejeye, who came dressed for the occasion in a festive sweater that read “HOHOHO” and tailored pants from her favourite brand, Atelier.

The Ottawa Christmas Market runs until Dec. 31, giving locals and visitors ample opportunity to soak in the holiday cheer.

“Christmas is the most festive period of the year, where you actually get to see people be the happiest and we’re celebrating the love of Christ, and I love that,” said Ejeye.

For more information about the Ottawa Christmas Market, visit ottawachristmasmarket.com