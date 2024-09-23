Algonquin College mocktail workshop sells out

With the sober curious movement on the rise, the AC Hub strives for inclusivity

Graham Fish provided interactive tutorials to students on how to make the Albany Sour and the Apple Fizz.

The AC Hub has noticed the downward trend in young people consuming alcohol, so the staff invited a mixologist to teach Algonquin College students fun ways to make non-alcoholic drinks.

AC Hub events programmer Rebecca Lafontaine reached out to vendors and they recommended Pompette Pours, which led a mocktail workshop in Nawapon on Sept. 19.

The event was sold out and had 50 students registered.

“We’re learning the negative health effects of alcohol, so giving students the option to be creative and have fun with different styles of drinks that aren’t just water or juice is something that almost feels like alcohol, but it’s non-alcoholic so it’s healthier,” Lafontaine said.

Pompette Pours owner Graham Fish was the instructor. Fish has been a mixologist for approximately 10 years and he started the mobile bar with his business partner Jessica Landry this year.

According to Fish, there have been many situations on college and university campuses where alcohol has caused hazing or other semi-violent acts, and the workshop aimed to address that.

“I think a lot of people still enjoy having an alcoholic beverage, but maybe mixing in a mocktail here and there allows you to enjoy your night while still remembering your night,” Fish said.

Two mocktail recipes — the Albany Sour and Apple Fizz — were featured in the workshop.

“We tried the Albany Sour and I really enjoyed it,” said first-year photography student Jenna McNamara. “It had a really nice zest of lemon in the foam at first and then you get the sweetness of the grenadine at the bottom.”

McNamara feels the trend towards non-alcoholic drinks is more inclusive, as it gives everyone the experience of having a beverage, including those who don’t drink.

“I think if people realize that mocktails are just as flavorful and good as having an alcoholic beverage, I think that would go into consideration when people are partying and drinking,” McNamara said.

Catherine D’iorio, a third-year interior design student, doesn’t drink anymore and enjoys trying mocktails at different restaurants. She attended her first event at Algonquin College because she wanted to learn how to make mocktails herself.

“I think it gives an opportunity for people who don’t drink alcohol to still enjoy an adult beverage with other adults,” D’iorio said.

D’iorio saw the workshop as a community space for students to socialize and meet new people, and to get a break from school for a fun activity.

Level 1 tourism and travel services student Alyssa Moule made a new friend at the event. She sees mocktails as the perfect alternative for those who don’t drink.

“I think it’s good to encourage less alcoholic drinking,” Moule said. “Lots of people don’t like drinking for many reasons.”

According to Lafontaine, the possibility of a future mocktail workshop at Algonquin College depends on feedback from students.