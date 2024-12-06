Algonquin College lease with Ottawa Police Service may end in 2026

Students are concerned they may lose access to important role models and learning tools as OPS exit draws near

Police and Public Safety Institute sign located in P-building, where OPS currently has its training facility

A non-renewal notice has been sent to Ottawa Police Services for the use of the P-building. The future of the shooting range in the building remains uncertain, with potential changes likely, according to a report for the Board of Governors released ahead of its Dec. 9 meeting.

Algonquin College’s police foundations students, whose program is known for its collaboration with the Ottawa Police Service, are bracing for a significant disruption as the termination of the lease agreement, set to take effect in 2026, will not only impact OPS but also limit valuable learning opportunities for students.

Elise Nizio, a Level 2 student in the police foundations program, said students are already having a difficult time accessing the OPS-run simulation lab, which exposes them to hands-on scenarios before going into the field.

“I’ve found the sim lab to be very helpful. It’s given me a good feel of what to expect in standard situations, but high stress situations as well,” said Nizio. “Without the sim lab, I’d probably be uncertain on whether or not I would want to be a police officer, as I would not know what to expect.”

Nizio added that being in the same building as OPS officers was important to her as a student.

“Having done the program thus far, I’ve been able to see the new officers train and use it as motivation,” she said. “The idea that I would be in their shoes eventually almost felt like motivation, and having that disappear might cause future students not to take the program as seriously.”

The Ottawa Police Service has relied on the college’s professional development centre for over 20 years. The facility has been an essential hub for police recruits and officers, featuring classrooms, a firing range, a defensive tactics studio and a simulation lab. OPS uses the space for everything from firearms training to critical use-of-force qualifications for its officers.

Olivia Fuoco, a program alumna, said she wasn’t aware of the change and regrets that future students won’t be able to have the same opportunities.

“I had not heard about them leaving,” said Fuoco. “We got a few pretty awesome experiences. We got to meet officers and have them speak at our classes. We practiced mock interviews with them as well to help prepare us for our actual interviews. We also got to experience how to do our fitness testing with officers who were still on the force, which was awesome.”

Jill Reeves, program coordinator for the Police and Public Safety Institute at Algonquin College, provided a statement about the program’s view on the change.

“The Police Foundations program has been independent and strong since its beginnings. We foresee that it will continue to be valuable and recognized. No further comments at this time,” said Reeves.

Deputy Chief Steve Bell expressed surprise at the college’s decision in an interview with CBC, stating that the OPS has relied heavily on the facility for the past two decades.

“This is a very big focal point for the Ottawa Police Service,” Bell said in the CBC interview. “We heavily rely on that area.”

While OPS officials are currently negotiating with the college to secure continued access to the firing range beyond 2026, the future of the entire training facility remains in flux. One of the more immediate concerns is the lack of suitable alternatives for the OPS’s specialized training needs. According to Bell in his interview with CBC, other ranges around the city could not meet the high demand of OPS recruits and officers.

Bruce Hickey, the college’s communications manager, said the college has no comment at this time.