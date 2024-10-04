Algonquin College concerned about province’s directive on ‘international activities’

International opportunities for students and staff could take a nosedive, and budget cuts might ruin the student experience because of a new provincial directive, according to Ernest Mulvey, the director for the International Education Centre at Algonquin College.

The former minister of colleges and universities, Jill Dunlop, now Ontario’s minister of education, issued a memo suspending future international activities for post-secondary institutions on Aug. 19.

As reported by the Ottawa Citizen, the moratorium halts any new partnerships, curriculum licensing agreements, corporate training contracts, branch campuses and the planning of new divisions. While existing initiatives remain unaffected, the suspension significantly impacts new international plans.

The announcement has left colleges and universities, including Algonquin College, puzzled.

In a statement, Algonquin College expressed concerns, saying that “a moratorium on new international activities is another challenge to the reputation and financial sustainability of Ontario’s college sector.”

Mulvey highlighted several ongoing international initiatives aimed at enhancing global engagement at Algonquin College. These initiatives include supporting students and staff in pursuing mobility experiences abroad, promoting collaborative online learning and enhancing international student recruitment and experiences on campus.

While international student recruitment will not be impacted by the moratorium, new international programs for students will be affected.

Colleges Ontario has not publicly addressed the suspension or its implications for resources and finances.

For Algonquin College, Mulvey said, “it may limit the college’s ability to generate additional revenue from new international activities.”

The Ontario government has yet to clarify the rationale behind the moratorium.

“The government and relevant ministers have been less than forthcoming with their reasoning and the scope of the changes,” said Jon Parker, a professor who has taught local government at Algonquin College.

This suspension adds to existing limitations on international opportunities. Earlier this year, the federal government announced a cap on international student permits, and in September, the federal government changed eligibility criteria for international students’ work permits.

“Combined with these rapid changes in the Ontario post-secondary system, this moratorium has the potential to seriously harm the financial stability of Ontario colleges,” Parker added.

Algonquin College is consulting with the Ministry of Colleges and Universities and Colleges Ontario to fully understand the potential impacts of the moratorium on its operations.

The development represents another significant limitation on international growth for post-secondary institutions across Ontario, raising concerns about the long-term viability of international programs.

Amin Doualeah, a first-year student in computer system technician networking, was surprised to hear about the memo from the Government of Ontario and is concerned about more international limitations happening in the future.

“If the government of Ontario is willing do this, I don’t see why they’re not willing to do more,” Doualeah said.