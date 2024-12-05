Algonquin College community decks the halls of the Student Commons

Students, staff, faculty and their families gathered in the Student Commons for the 13th annual tree lighting ceremony

The Board of Governors gets in on the action, being the first to get their photos taken with Santa Claus.

The AC Hub and the Students’ Association teamed up to kick off the holiday season for the Algonquin College community on Dec. 2 with the 13th annual tree lighting ceremony.

Students, staff, faculty and their families joined together in the Student Commons to celebrate the holidays with holly jolly activities.

“This is like an end-of-year tradition that we’ve done, and it encapsulates our relationship that we have with the SA,” said Samantha Therrien, event programmer for the AC Hub. “It’s just a nice way to kick off the holidays.”

Therrien sees the tree lighting ceremony as a way to celebrate the holidays where everyone can feel included.

“We’re trying to be non-denominational and welcoming to everyone of all faiths and religions and those who celebrate different holidays at this time of year, so the tree symbolizes the holiday season as a whole,” she said.

Shortly after the tree was lit, Santa Claus arrived. People of all ages lined up to get pictures taken with him in front of the tree wearing Christmas hats. Presents, stuffed animals and nutcrackers were behind Santa.

Santa Claus wished Algonquin students good health, happiness and a successful graduation, hoping they finding jobs quickly. He said most students are on his nice list.

“A few are naughty, but I can’t give out coal anymore because it’s not eco-friendly,” Santa Claus said, joking, “so they have to pass gas.”

Following the ceremony, the AC Hub and SA held a Home Alone marathon in the Algonquin Commons Theatre. Students got to watch Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York on the big screen for free, with popcorn supplied.

According to Therrien, this edition of the event started earlier than previous years in hopes of higher attendance as students often leave campus around 5 p.m. or sooner.

“We wanted to get the students who are already on campus, and we wanted kids to be able to come before dinner,” she said.

Organizers supplied free food and hot chocolate and they organized a craft station where students and their children made gingerbread cookies.