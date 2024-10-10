Algonquin College coffee cards are coming off the press

Coffee lovers, rejoice. The perk cards will be relaunched in October, but with one notable change

Marketplace Food Court is just one of the locations where coffee cards will be redeemable. They will also be more reusable, joining some of Algonquin College's other sustainability measures.

Coffee enthusiasts at Algonquin College’s food courts may have noticed the loss of their coffee perk cards this fall. They’re coming back soon, but people will have to buy more coffees to redeem their freebie.

“Our timeframe, really, is to relaunch all the coffee pieces (including the card) within October before the study break week,” said Mary Baxter, the general manager for Food and Conference services on Woodroffe campus.

Coffee cards at Algonquin College are paper cards that you can stamp at any of the food courts. In the past, after seven stamps you would get a free coffee. However, the card is changing to a “buy nine, get one free” model.

The temporary loss of the coffee cards was due to a change in supplier. Food courts like the Fix and Marketplace Food Court will now be supplying Van Houtte branded coffee and the cards were changed to reflect that. The supplier change is also why the coffee card was altered, making it the standard version of their loyalty card, according to Baxter.

Baxter is particularly excited to work with Van Houtte because she likes several of their policies.

“It is a fair trade coffee option…which was an important aspect to increase our sustainability activities,” said Baxter. “And then, our flavoured (coffee) is also Rainforest Alliance Certified so, a lot of the options we’re offering now have that sustainability message behind it.”

The change also included a replacement of all the coffee machines in August.

Coffee lovers on campus are anticipating the return of the card.

“I think I’ve gone through about five cards anyway since January,” said Darren Taubman, who teaches heritage carpentry and joinery at Perth campus. “The whole idea of getting something for free after getting a number of them, I like that. Brand loyalty, I like that.”

The new card won’t be exactly the same. While previously the card could only be used once or twice, the bubbles will be smaller on this iteration of the card.

“There will be two or three options to stamp on the back whereas before the cards had one side or two sides, depending on which card,” said Baxter.

While some students believe the coffee card is convenient, not everybody uses it.

Morgan Eastop, a radio broadcasting-podcasting student, has used perk cards previously but said she struggles to keep track of them.

“The issue is, if they keep doing these little paper cards, people are going to lose them,” said Eastop. “And that’s often the case is people will lose them before they even get to that seventh coffee.”

The design of the new card is in for review and the relaunch should be happening soon.

“It really is just about offering more variety on campus,” said Baxter. “Hopefully it encourages people to get out and try all the food service locations.”