Algonquin advertising students take New York, learning from the industry’s best and boldest

Algonquin College students checked out New York's advertising scene, where AI innovations, hands-on projects and industry connections could shape their future careers

Professor Liz Babiak (left) with the advertising and marketing communication students.

Thirty-two third-year students from the advertising and marketing communications management and bachelor of digital marketing communication programs travelled to New York City from Oct. 10 to 15 to make connections in the industry.

The five-day experience offered students an unparalleled opportunity to attend the Advertising Week conference, network with industry giants and witness one of the world’s top markets up close.

The New York trip, a program tradition for over 20 years, allowed students to focus on niche interests in digital marketing, influencer strategy and AI-driven content creation.

“It was like a choose-your-own-adventure at the conference,” said Liz Babiak, program coordinator of advertising and marketing communications, who accompanied the students.

“They could dive into whatever aspect of marketing caught their eye.”

This exposure is pivotal as the students gear up for their final year in their program, paving a path to specialization in the diverse marketing field.

Throughout the conference, AI technology took centre stage, highlighting the rapid shifts underway in advertising.

“AI was everywhere,” said Babiak.

“It’s not just about content creation anymore. AI is transforming how data informs campaigns. Many students were surprised by how it could streamline data processing to inform creative strategies.”

For many students, this shift boosted their understanding of AI’s versatility, from brainstorming tools to advanced research applications.

Students explored New York’s iconic advertising spaces outside the conference, from Times Square’s neon-lit billboards to highly recognized agencies across Manhattan.

“It was an experience you can’t replicate in the classroom,” said Babiak. “Seeing Times Square, meeting professionals and discussing cutting-edge trends brought the field to life in ways textbooks can’t.”

Funding for the trip came largely from student-led initiatives, which included bake sales and music events organized throughout the previous year.