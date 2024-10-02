AC grad uses MakerSpace to build 3D maps for climate activism

Yussuf Mohamud, a computer programming graduate, has returned to campus with plans to raise awareness for climate change through 3D mapping

Yussuf Mohamud made his first 3D topographical map after the August 2023 wildfires in Hawaii in the hope of raising awareness about the impacts of climate change.

Mohamud has always loved nature. However, he never thought he would try and make a career out of his passion.

Mohamud graduated from Algonquin College in 2018. He was inspired to pursue computer programming because he has always been good at math.

“I thought I was Steve Jobs,” said Mohamud. “There was a lot of hype behind it in 2013 and I really wanted to get into it.”

Throughout his time at Algonquin, Mohamud landed a job at Amazon. However, during COVID-19 he made a career change and began working as a school bus driver.

“My uncle gave me the job, I needed money,” said Mohamud. “I couldn’t just stay home.”

It was during this time Mohamud discovered his passion for map making.

He hopes to return to Algonquin College next year to study geographic information technology or enrol in the military geomatics technician program.

When the wildfires in Hawaii started, Mohamud started working on his 3D topographical map of Hawaii.

Using his tech experience, Mohamud used software QGIS and Inkscape to design the map. Once he gathered his supplies — recycled wood and glue — he headed over to Algonquin College’s MakerSpace in C-building.

“MakerSpace has been really instrumental in helping me do this,” said Mohamud.

The laser cutter at MakerSpace allowed Mohamud to cut out each level of terrain based on his design. Afterwards, he sat by the Starbucks in E-building to glue all the pieces together.

Matthew Jerabek, the associate manager of innovation and entrepreneurship at MakerSpace, said he loves it when current and former students use MakerSpace.

“People who are passionate about the ideas that they are pursuing are usually the people walking through the door,” said Jerabek. “It proves that students will look for it (a space like MakerSpace), search it out and continue to follow their own sort of dream.”

Since the wildfires in Hawaii, Mohamud has started paying closer attention to other natural disasters, such as Hurricane Francine in Louisiana and the warming of the Rideau Canal in Ottawa. He believes climate change is the root cause both issues.

Mohamud showed his map of Hawaii to Kevin Crichlow, the program coordinator of the military geomatic technician program at Algonquin College. Mohamud wants to show students how to make their own 3D topographical maps.

“By creating it in a wooden, portable form, it is possible to use it as a team briefing device in the field,” said Crichlow. “Yussuf’s model could be used by a geologist, or a humanitarian disaster assistance coordinator to quickly explain the impact the terrain is going to have on island wide operations.”

Mohamud hopes to use his maps to promote himself as an environmental activist. He wants current Algonquin College students to see a graduate of the school advocating for the environment and making a difference.

“I want to go to the people in charge, the people who make the laws,” said Mohamud. “They (the policy makers) know what to do. They are smart enough to do the right thing.”

The maps are just the beginning for Mohamud. He hopes to one day open his own geomatics business. He wants to provide engineers and architects with 3D renderings of the infrastructures and land they would be working on. He wants to help these engineering and architectural companies make environmentally friendly choices.

“Taking it from a 2D screen and bringing it into the real world, it feels different when you can hold it in your hand,” said Mohamud.