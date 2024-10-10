5 ways the college is helping students on World Mental Health Day

While it's one of the biggest things students deal with, mental health is also one of the least talked about subjects too, says an event participant

Mackenzie Visneskie, a worker at the Wellness Fair, stands at the reception desk to bring students into the event on Oct. 9.

As the world recognizes World Mental Health Day, Algonquin College is playing its part in offering resources to help students.

“There is a lot going on and it’s different with everyone’s coping system,” said Heri Wimana, a first-year tourism travel service student about mental health. “So having events like these may pull people together, maybe someone can find some comfort here.”

During the week of Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, Algonquin College is hosting several free events to help normalize mental health and help create a safe space for students to feel comfortable.

“Student mental health and wellness is everyone’s responsibility,” said Deirdre MacDonald, manager of Student Counselling and Wellness Supports. “There are some areas that specifically focus on providing mental health and wellness-related resources and support.”

Here are two of them you should check out, and three to make note of for next time.

Visit furry friends on World Mental Health Day: Thursday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This year’s theme for World Mental Health Day is prioritizing mental health in the workplace, spotlighting the importance of mental health. Join the Student Health & Wellness Zone and Paws 4 Stress in The AC Hub on the second floor of Student Commons to relieve stress with furry friends. Stick around to gain knowledge from the Student Health & Wellness Zone, Counselling Services, Health Services and Good2Talk.

Dance and move with Moov Ottawa for the Fall into Wellness Series: Friday Oct. 11, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The Impact Zone in A-building, room A117, is hosting the Fall into Wellness Series: Dance and Movement Workshop with Moov Ottawa an Ottawa-owned street dance company. Students are welcome to come move and destress.

Next time! Pick up a paint brush with the Fall into Wellness Series: Painting Night: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

This event was a painting night with local artist Mitra Salamzada. She used art to express emotion and relieve stress. The college invited students to join Salamzada to express themselves through art.

Next time! Tour the Wellness Fair: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This event, which was hosted in the Student Commons, was to show students the Six Pillars of Health that the Student Health & Wellness Zone promotes through fun activities. Students could go booth to booth learning about general health, mental health, substance use and harm reduction, sexual health, nutrition and fitness and sleep.

“It’s one of the biggest things students deal with, but it’s one of the least talked about subjects as well,” said Mackenzie Visneskie, a worker at the reception booth at the Wellness Fair. “So, I think to just normalize it and incorporate a lot of fun to it as well to make it a lot more normalized for students and make them feel safe.”

Next time! Visit the Health Planning Info Session with WeSpeakStudents: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

This event, held in the multi-purpose room in E-building, E206, helped students learn about the domestic health plan they get from being a student with WeSpeakStudents. This allows students to ask questions and learn about their coverage.