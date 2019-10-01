The Times on Tuesday

Local (from CBC News)

The intersection at Somerset Street and Elgin Street is open again after it had been closed for construction since July. However, the intersections at Cooper and MacLaren have been closed at Elgin and are scheduled to be closed until December.

Provincial (from CBC News)

Education workers across Ontario are preparing to begin work-to-rule action on Monday after contract negotiations fail. Some 55,000 education workers from 63 school boards came after talks broke down between CUPE and the Council of Trustees’ Association.

National (from CBC News)

Clashes at a Maxime Bernier event led to four arrests in Hamilton. Opponents of the People’s Party of Canada met to hold a peaceful protest against party policies before being confronted by PPC supporters. Police said arrests were made for “breach of peace.”

International (from BBC)

France declared a day of mourning to honour former president Jacques Chirac who died last week at 86. A memorial service was held today and was attended by dozens of world leaders, including former U.S. president Bill Clinton and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Entertainment (from CTV)

Robert De Niro said that Democrats had no choice but to open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. De Niro made the comment on Brian Stelter’s Reliable Sources program on CNN. Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump’s actions after a whistleblower said that the president had pressured the leader of Ukraine into investigating Hunter Biden. Biden is the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

