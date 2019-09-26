The Times on Thursday

Local (CTV Ottawa)

A suspicious death in Bells Corners on Tuesday night, now calls for the Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit to investigate. Little is being said by police but through social media, the victim was identified as Zachary Statham Souliere.

Provincial

Following a legal battle over Ontario’s licensing system, a group of 11 applicants are challenging the procedures involved in granting licences to pot shops. On Wednesday, the groups’ lawyers argued the stipulations set in place after you win the chance to apply for a licence.

National

At least 200 logging trucks headed through downtown Vancouver in a convoy to bring awareness and action towards mill closures. The province said there has been four permanent mill closures in the B.C. interior, affecting anywhere from 500 to 700 workers. And another 13 indefinite closures will be affecting another 1,000 workers.

International

More than 1,100 people have been arrested in Egypt’s capital city, Cairo, following a protest that occurred last Friday. After defying a ban on protesting without a permit, thousands flooded the streets calling for President Abdel Fattah el- Sisi to quit. The protests took place after former military man, Mohamed Ali posted a series of videos accusing el- Sisi and the military of corruption.

Entertainment

Mattel launched a line of gender-inclusive dolls on Wednesday called “Creatable World.” Some dolls are more feminine-presenting, and others are more masculine-presenting. The line has six different doll kits, each includes one doll, two hairstyle options and varying clothes.

