The Times on Thursday: five things you need to know

Local (Ottawa Citizen)

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board plans to collect personal information on students such as their race, religion, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, languages, and disabilities. The school board says the survey will allow them to spot trends and make decisions that affect students.

Read more

Provincial (Toronto Sun)

Ontario’s Solicitor General, Sylvia Jones, introduces a new animal welfare legislation to strengthen and enforce animal cruelty laws in Ontario. If the legislation is passed, it will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020 and more provincial inspectors will be hired.

Read more

National (National Post)

Post-election poll results show that more than one-third of Canadians voted strategically to stop another party from winning. Thirty five per cent of people who did completed the poll said their decision took into account the chances of another party winning.



Read more

International (CBC)

Lebanese prime minister, Saad Hariri resigns amid government protests and riots. Hariri says he has hit a dead end after trying to solve the demands of the protesters. The protests have been going on for almost two weeks while the country was under lock-down.



Read more

Human Interest (CTV News)

A 7-year-old boy from Newfoundland who is obsessed with Terry Fox is dressing up as him for Halloween. The young boy has exceeded his goal of raising $6,000 for the Terry Fox school run.



Read more