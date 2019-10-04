The Times On Thursday

Local (From CTV News)

Popular Ottawa pub, Royal Oak, is going to be bought by the Provincial government to replace ageing bridges on the Queensway.

The construction is not expected to start until 2025.

Read More

Provincial ( From CTV News)

Three teens have pleaded guilty in the St. Michael’s sex assault scandal.

The teens, who are 15 and 16 years old, pleaded guilty to sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon on Thursday morning inside a Toronto courtroom.

The teenagers who pleaded guilty on Thursday are scheduled to attend a sentencing hearing on Nov. 14, 2019.

Read More

National (From Ottawa Citizen)

Normand Dubé was convicted on four counts of arson and two counts of criminal harassment, after being convicted for intentionally short-circuiting two of Hydro-Québec’s major power lines

Dubé, 57, was charged with mischief for intentionally short-circuiting two of the utility’s major power lines and causing nearly $30 million in damages in December 2014. The Crown’s theory throughout the trial was that Dubé’s motivation involved a dispute over Hydro-Québec’s right of way on land he owns in Ste-Anne-des-Plaines.

Read More

International ( From Ottawa Citizen)

An ex-Dallas police officer has been found guilty of murder for killing a neighbour after mistakenly entering his apartment.

The Sept. 6, 2018, killing of Botham Jean, a 26-year-old black PwC accountant, by a white officer sparked street protests, particularly when prosecutors initially opted to bring the lesser charge of manslaughter against Guyger, 31.

Guyger, 31, could face life in prison for the slaying.

Read More

Entertainment ( From CBC)

Three men have been accused of providing drugs that killed rapper Mac Miller.

The three men arrested during the investigation into rapper Mac Miller’s deadly overdose last year have now been charged with providing the drugs that killed him, U.S. prosecutors said Wednesday.

Read More