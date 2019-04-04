Remembering the Water Walker

Water, for most Canadians it’s easy to forget that this tasteless liquid from the kitchen tap makes up 70 per cent of the human body, covers most of the Earth’s surface, and is essential for all life.

This is not the case for Shannon Whiteduck-Odjick, who became involved with the Mamidosewin Centre after joining Algonquin’s public relations program in 2017 to stay culturally active.

“Water is the form of a being in Algonquin culture and we take it very seriously like we would our mother,” said Whiteduck-Odjick. “We care for it, we clean for it, we pray for it. It’s implemented as a child how important water is.”

Though Water Teachings may vary within all Indigenous nations, water is to be treated with respect as it symbolizes life, healing and wholeness. It is also something that all humans need for survival, connecting us despite our various differences. This is why they believe it is everyone’s responsibility to look after water especially with the growing issue of pollution.

Josephine Mandamin believed in this deeply, making it her life’s mission to raise awareness about the threat to water and its importance for everyone. Mandamin’s many walks around the Great Lakes inspired generations of communities to better protect their water sources, earning her the affectionate title Grandmother Water Walker.

“Her story just resonated with a lot of people because it ties in with how we feel about the land, the water, the sky and the animals,” said Whiteduck-Odjick. “So, I would say it inspired me to be more conscientious about how we use water.”

International Water Day was on March 22, marking the one month anniversary since Mandamin’s passing. So it is fitting perhaps that this is also the first year the Mamidosewin Centre was able to host a Water Ceremony in Kejeyàdizidjigwogmig on the third floor of Dare District. The ceremony was open for anyone who wished to attend and was overseen by Elaine Kicknosway, who spoke about water’s importance, especially when it might all be all someone has.

“The value behind it is to show your gratitude and to be mindful of what you consume and how you consume it,” said Whiteduck-Odjick. “…it’s just to be more mindful of the water instead of dismissing it or putting it on the back-burner of your mind, you know.”