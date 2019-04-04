Four years ago, Algonquin was introduced to the Umbrella Project, a new series of programs meant to help create a safe, non-judgmental environment at the college for students to talk about alcohol and drugs.

The goal of the Umbrella Project is to help give kids the help and support they need without using negative enforcement such as guilt or shame to do so. This is done by having consultants make recommendations for policies and procedures at the college to reflect harm reduction principles. Such principles include accepting that there are people who use drugs everywhere, and that causes more problems for some than others.

This year the Umbrella Project is opening a new chapter as the partnership between Rideauwood Addiction and Family Services and Algonquin ends.

Amanda Nielson, harm-reduction consultant, helped get the program off the ground and will be leaving as the Umbrella Project takes a new road.

“What we’re hoping for is that it will be based on a more peer to peer model, so more students will get involved,” said Neilson.

Peer to peer counselling will make students more comfortable speaking about issues such as drug and alcohol usage as they are now speaking with people that are at similar times in their lives. This will further provide a nonjudgmental and empathetic environment to any student seeking help. However, that doesn’t mean that the chosen counsellors are going to be thrown into the deep end without any support.

“We’re just waiting to find out about some funding,” said Neilson. “But students will be trained to be able to give information from a harm reduction approach.”

Neilson will be working full time with Rideauwood Addiction and Family Services when she leaves Algonquin this year to continue spreading the message of harm reduction.