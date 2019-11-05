Women’s Thunder crushes Panthers

Tuesday, 5/11/2019 | 10:20 GMT+0000+0
The Algonquin Thunder women’s volleyball team made short work of the opposition as they swept the Canadore Panthers on Nov. 2.

The final set of the game ended with a score of 25-21. The game was played at Algonquin College.

Middle Tatiana Weissflog led the Thunder to victory with nine kills, followed by Rylee Leger and Emily Porter, who had six kills each.

The game started on with high spirits for the Thunder as they scored points in quick succession in the first five minutes of the game.

The women showed the depth of their team, capitalizing on a strong team ethic and relying on each other to get the job done.

“Our teamwork paid off today,” said Weissflog. “We were able to make a lot of kills because of this.”

Head coach Everton Senior liked the way the girls played today and is hoping they can keep it up all season.

“We just want to maintain our level of consistency as much as possible,” said Senior. “We did that today.”

For their next game, the Thunder will travel to La Cité Collégiale to take on the Coyotes on Nov. 6.

