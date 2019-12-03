Tuesday, 3/12/2019 | 2:20 GMT+0000+0
Thunder women’s volleyball team claims the court against Fleming

December 3, 2019 By
The Algonquin women’s volleyball team asserted their dominance against Fleming Knights on Nov. 22, taking all three sets in their victory.

Thunder’s final spike could not be dealt with by their opposition, giving the home team the victory. The only time Fleming went ahead in the game was after they managed to block an Algonquin spike early in the third set to go up 5-4.

Thunder head coach Everton Senior used the depth of the squad in this game.

Rylee Leger, Algonquin’s kills per set point leader, was out for this game due to a concussion.

“I thought it was good that we got everybody in with significant court time,” said head coach Everton Senior, “It’s important to build the morale of the people.”

Inge Hoogenboom had an outstanding game for Thunder. She had 12 assists, two spikes and a total of two kills. Notably, Sidney Sletcher also had eight assists for Algonquin.

The woman’s next game is at Seneca on Nov. 30.

