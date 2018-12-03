Thunder women’s volleyball squad keep streak alive

The locomotive known as the Thunder women’s volleyball team showed no signs of slowing down on Dec. 1, disposing of the visiting Seneca Sting in three straight sets to close out the semester.

The Thunder’s suffocating defence held the Sting to a 3-0 win — with 25 kills, 10 blocks, 49 digs and six aces. This win gives the team a chance to extend its seven-game winning streak when the games continue next semester.

Despite the strong win, the Sting were breathing down their necks throughout the sets. This meant the Thunder girls had to bring the noise and transfer that onto the court.

“We did really well setting the tone and making them realize they are in tough, but then midway through the second set our energy kind of flopped and we were just leading them on,” said coach Everton Senior.

This was most apparent when the Thunder held a 22-13 lead in the second set, yet the Sting gained ground quickly to make the score 22-17. It did not take the Thunder long to get their energy back by quickly squashing the Sting’s momentum, finishing the second set with a 25-17 lead.

While coming off the court for halftime, Senior talked to the team about having energy on the bench and bringing it onto the court for the next set.

The third set had both teams trading points back and forth as the scores rose point by point. As the opponent was closing in near the end of the third set, the Thunder finally pulled away for good.

With one minute left in the third and final set, the Thunder came down hard in their blocks to win 25-20.

Despite the tremendous win, there can always be room for improvement.

“We want to be a little more dynamic in the second semester, we want our offence to be a little faster and we want to improve our consistency,” said Senior.

The Thunder will take a brief hibernation as the semester comes to an end but will face off against the Stings once again in their home court on Jan. 11.