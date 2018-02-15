Thursday, 15/2/2018 | 9:11 UTC+0
Thunder women set for OCAA qualifying match Feb. 17

February 15, 2018
Following at 3-2 victory over the La Cité Coyotes in the regular season finale on Feb. 14, the Algonquin Thunder women’s volleyball team will host the Niagara Knights on Feb. 17 in a qualifying match with a chance to play in the OCAA provincials at Centennial College Feb. 22-24.

The Thunder wrapped up the regular season with a record of 13 wins and five losses, setting up a showdown with the Knights for a shot at the provincials.

The qualifying match takes place this Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at Algonquin.

