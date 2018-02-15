Thunder women drop second straight game with loss to Seneca

The Thunder women’s varsity volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision against the Seneca College Sting on Feb. 9. With the loss, the season series now ends tied at one game apiece.

After coming out strong and winning the first set 25-18, the Thunder let Seneca claw their way back into the game, allowing them to win the next three straight sets 25-19, 25-22 and 25-17.

Serah Rounds-Zavitz led the way for Algonquin with 10 kills and five digs, while Rylee Leger and Marie-Chantal Ozorak had nine kills each. Ozorak also tied for the team lead with 12 digs while Sidney Sletcher led all players with 23 assists and chipped in 11 digs of her own.

With the loss, the Thunder have now surrendered two games in a row and three out of their last four. This marks the first time all season that Algonquin has lost back-to-back games.

Coach Everton Senior was not impressed with his team’s play and could be heard yelling at the players to “get your head in the game!”

“Everything,” said Everton, when asked what he thought his team could have done better. “There is not one thing that we did well today. Nothing at all. That was one of those matches you just want to flush down the toilet and move on from.”

Everton wanted the team to put this match behind them and focus on the next matchup.

“We’ve got to wipe that clean and let it go, and get ready for tomorrow,” he continued. “Georgian is going to be another tough opponent and we’re trying to get ourselves ready for a crossover match. If we don’t perform better than that then our season will be done next Saturday.”

The loss brings the Thunder to an 11-5 record to put them in a tie with Durham for third place in the conference.

Algonquin finishes off their regular season at home with games against Georgian on Feb. 10 and La Cite on Feb. 14.