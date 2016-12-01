Thunder tame Coyotes

The Algonquin Thunder have improved their season record to 3-6 after a 3-1 victory over local rival La Cité Coyotes on Nov. 30.

The Thunder won set one 25-12, set two 25-23, and set four 25-20 and only dropped the third set 25-21.

Leading the Thunder in kills was Josh Isaac with 16. While Jarrod McNaughton came up big for Algonquin with 15 kills and 14 digs.

“We played a good game, thank god we won 3-1,” said Thunder head coach Mohammed Shaheen.

“The first set was ‘this is the real thing,’ but then I think they got over confident for the second and third. Then we came back for the fourth. So it’s a good indication that they realized that over confidence sometimes comes back on you.”

The win marked the Thunder’s second win in a row and the first time they’ve won back-to-back games since Feb. 14, 2015.

Last season the team finished with a 1-19 record.

And the players think that there is a real possibility of turning the season around and extending the current winning streak.

“I think we have good potential,” said Thunder right side Derek Western. “First we couldn’t really put all of the pieces of the puzzle together but now we’re finally in the groove now so I think we will have a good second half [of the season].”

“I think we’ve always had a pretty talented team but the chemistry is getting pretty good now so everyone is working together really well,” said Westerman.

Shaheen believes that as long as the Thunder play “their game,” they will have a chance to win during the second half of the season.

“It’s simple, minimize your personal and forced errors,” said Shaheen. “We’re missing serves, unforced errors gives a chance for the other team to get on top of the game. One thing is the free balls: we handle the difficult free balls better than the easy ones.”

Algonquin accounted for 14 serving errors in the game.

The Thunder play their next regular season game visiting the Coyotes on Jan. 11.