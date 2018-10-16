Thunder take down Fleming

The Algonquin Thunder women’s soccer team earned a hard-fought victory over the Fleming Knights on Oct. 12, coming away with a 2-0 win in their second-to-last regular season game.

The Thunder improve to 6-0-5 on the season, sitting in third place in the OCAA East division.

The first half saw the Thunder largely in control, preventing the Knights from creating scoring opportunities and keeping the ball in the offensive half of the field. Unfortunately, they were unable to capitalize and went into the locker room tied 0-0.

“We played a good first half, we just weren’t creative enough in the final third (of the field). We controlled the game, we just didn’t create a lot of opportunities,” said coach Basil Phillips. “Our last game we played was similar, but we had more opportunities, we just didn’t score them. This game, we just didn’t create as much.”

The second half of the game was more productive for the Thunder, with second-year forward Jazmine Short scoring in the 54th minute, along with third-year defender Hailey Martin scoring in the 68th minute.

“I think we played well, we had to win. So, we dug deep, pulled out that win. We have a hard time finishing, but we got two goals,” said Martin following the game. “It was good for us to get that result, but as a team, I think we did good and we showed up when we had to show up.”

