Thunder men’s volleyball team conquer first place La Cité 3-1

The Algonquin Thunder men’s volleyball team won for the first time this at home this season against rivals La Cite on Nov. 14, making their record 5-2.

Keeping discipline high and playing a simple game allowed the Thunder to come back from losing the first set, ultimately winning 3-1 and knocking La Cité out of first place in the league.

Thunder coach Mohamed Shaheen said he instructed the team to “play our level of game, keep it point by point and keep it simple.

“Today was a more of a smart game than aggressive. We didn’t go for strong hits but smart hits,” said Shaheen. “This makes a huge difference when you play a strong team like La Cité with strong blocking.”

Shaheen said this was a very important game to win. The Thunder have lost to the other top teams and La Cité was unbeaten until now. “We deserve it,” he said. “This is a huge confidence boost for the team.”

Thomas Cullingworth lead with 15 points, Richard Bucar scored 13 points, Ryan Quirion five points, Tristan Cardinal seven points, and Jarrod McNaughton 14 points.

“Coming in knowing they had everything to lose and us, everything to gain” is what gave the Thunder the edge against La Cité, said McNaughton. “We haven’t won on home court yet so that was a big drive for us. We want to keep our home safe.”

“Everyone played well, they played as a team, they stayed up a notch. This win was a great achievement for them,” said Shaheen.

Next up on the Thunder’s schedule is another home game versus sixth place Centennial Colts on Nov. 24.