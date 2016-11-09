Thunder dominate east division

The shutout streak may be over but Algonquin’s women’s soccer team remain undefeated.

The Thunder defeated the Cambrian Golden Shield in the rain on Oct. 8, by a score of 2-0.

While in Kingston ON, the squad suffered their first goal against. However, the Thunder still defeated the St. Lawrence Vikings 3-1 on Oct. 5. This marked the end of a seven game shutout streak.

Tallying the goals for Algonquin were Vanessa Macmillian, Melissa Harrison, and Haleigh Robertson.

Algonquin have a league best goal differential with 52 goals for, and only one goal against.

The Thunder are also averaging a league best of 6.5 goals per game. The closest team to that mark is the Cambrian Golden Shield who sit at 6.38 goals per game.

Algonquin’s women’s soccer team also delivered blowout victories at the Thunder Yards against the Loyalist Lancers and the Fleming Knights.

The Thunder defeated the Fleming Knights by a score of 8-0 on Oct. 1.

Leading the Thunder against the Knights on Oct. 1, was Macmillan who scored three goals. She currently has 15 goals on the season and sits third in the OCAA in that category.

“This year’s group of players is special, they are the most talented group of players we have had in our program during my time here at Algonquin,” said head coach Dominic Oliveri. “It is now up to us as a group to ensure that along with that talent, that every player and member of the coaching staff works to our maximum ability each and every day.”

Despite winning games in a dominant fashion, Oliveri says that the score is not all that matters to the team.

“Ultimately our program focuses on our team’s performance in each and every game, the score is not our focus,” said Oliveri. “Our players have a certain standard that they would like to attain in each game and our job as a coaching staff is to hold them to that standard and give the players the tools that they need to achieve those standards.”

And even though it seems like the Thunder are rolling through the competition. The coaching staff believes there is always room to be better.

“We know that we have to better defensively, and in our movement on the attack,” said Oliveri. “There are certain details in our game that still need improving; we will continue to work on these throughout the entire season.”

The Thunder also defeated the Loyalist Lancers on Sept. 30 by a score of 4-0. Macmillan, Harrison, Darby Perry, and Bailey Gassler recorded goals for Algonquin.

The Thunder play their next game versus the Durham Knights on Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.