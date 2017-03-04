Thunder are true contenders

Slated to make it to the playoffs, the Algonquin women’s team enters the final month of the regular season looking to build on an already impressive-record.

The Thunder (11-3) entered the month of February with a grip on playoff berth in the east division. They look to cement a place in the postseason with home games against Seneca Sting on Feb. 3 and the Fleming Knights on Feb. 4.

“These are big games for us,” said Algonquin head coach, Everton Senior. “We’ve been playing well all season so it’s important for us to bring that the rest of the way.”

The strong play throughout the season didn’t stop for the Thunder once February came around.

On Feb. 3, the Thunder faced a Sting team that had won four games in a row. Algonquin won the game in four sets (25-20, 25-16, 13-25, 26-24).

The Thunder came out in the first two sets firing on all cylinders, which had spectators assuming the best for the home team, a blowout. The Sting weren’t going home without a fight and they certainly gave Algonquin a run for their money in the final sets but the Thunder ultimately prevailed to win the game.

Over the excitement of the Thunder the only distinguishable noise in the gymnasium was from Seneca Sting head coach, Shane Christopher. “Focus, settle down, focus, settle down,” was shouted to the Seneca girls after the first set as momentum was swinging Algonquin’s way.

“It’s very easy to fall behind and lose momentum on the road,” said Christopher. “Especially against a team like Algonquin that always brings it every point.”

The Thunder continued its winning ways against Fleming the day after. In similar fashion to the previous day, winning in just four sets (25-9, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17).

Serah Rounds-Zavitz, Julianna Johnson and Bree Scheerhorn led the attack for the Thunder as they went undefeated at home to start off February. These three girls along with five others on the team (Sarah Aubin, Krissy Berndt, Brooke Sheldrick, Katie Sands, Jazzmyn Barnett-Isaac) are either graduating or played out their full eligibility.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Seniors Day, the team honoured these players for the work they’ve put in over the years as a member of the women’s volleyball team. This ceremony occurs every year at the final home game of the regular season.

The Thunder finished the regular season with road games against Centennial (3-2) and George Brown (3-1) on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12. They continued piling up the wins and are riding a six game win streak into March. Algonquin sits second in the east division with a remarkable 15-3 record.