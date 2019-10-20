Siblings shine a light in Thunder soccer teams

Georgia Iliopoulos started playing soccer when she was five. She found herself passionate about the game, especially being part of a team and winning games with her teammates.

“Sharing that experience with people that you’re close with and winning is just satisfying,” said Iliopoulos.

Her enthusiasm for soccer has inspired her brother Michael Iliopoulos, who soon dove into the game right after his sister. He sees her as a role model in playing soccer.

“She has a very good work ethic,” said Michael. “I wanted to have that drive in soccer, just like her, and she’s always there to push me to get to where I am right now.”

Since they both played fullback as kids, they always gave tips to each other for improvement.

After watching his sister’s game, Michael would indicate where she could improve more in her strategies and positioning on the field. Georgia would do the same for Michael.

“Analyzing each other’s games really helps me to master the position,” said Michael. “It helps me to become more versatile and be able to play different positions.”

Their parents are supportive of what they are doing.

“I’m very proud of them,” said Silvia Iliopoulos, mother of the siblings. “We’re Greeks. We’re Europeans, so soccer’s in our family.”

Their father, Dino Iliopoulos, finds it special that his two children play soccer.

“Soccer creates a good bond between the kids,” he said. “It’s something that brings them closer together in terms of having the same goals and being able to represent the college.”

Now the siblings are playing for the Algonquin Thunder soccer team as they still carry the passion and skills with them.

Georgia Iliopoulos

Iliopoulos, as a defender, has come out of the gates on fire by scoring five goals this season.

Basil Phillips, head coach of the Thunder women’s soccer, said Iliopoulos is outstanding.

“Offensively, she’s been good,” said Basil. “Defensively, she’s been good as well. She’s going well with her role as the captain.”

Veteran Thunder player, Iliopoulos’ career began four years ago. After finishing high school, Iliopoulos’ talent in soccer was discovered by the then Thunder women’s head coach Dominic Oliveri, who recruited her to join Thunder at one of her club games. She is now the captain of the team.

Victoria Davis, Thunder women’s centre-back, has been playing with Iliopoulos for three years. She said Georgia has brought a lot to the team.

“I honestly love playing with Georgia,” said Davis. “She has really good positioning and ball-controlling abilities.”

This is the first year that Iliopoulos is playing out of her defensive position. She and her brother have both played as defenders for years. Because she is the captain of the team, she has to change her position sometimes.

This season, she is moving from the fullback position into midfield.This gives her the opportunity to become more versatile. She was trained to be on the ball in a different position.

Phillips said that it was not easy for Iliopoulos to adjust to the change within a short period of time, but she did it.

“She’s been playing up a bit in the midfield already,” he said. “She’s able to bring herself to perfect positions on the field so she can get the ball, and shoot it into the net.”

Iliopoulos has gained experience from the transition to a midfield position. According to Phillips, she now manages to use her versatility to boost the performance of her team.

Her teammates see her as someone with a huge impact in games, they say she has an accurate calculation and control for the pulse of the games.

“If there’s a game where she doesn’t show up, I can feel it because we need the way she envisions the games,” said Philomene Sully-Bitsi, striker for the Thunder women’s soccer team. “She’s capable of knowing where to go, and when to slow down or speed up the pace.”

“She has a very good presence on the field,” said Davis. “She gives her team really good balance,”

Iliopoulos has just broken a record in her career as a soccer player.

During the Thunder women’s first game versus Fleming College, she scored three out of five goals that her team scored.

“I would say that was my best performance because I achieved a hat trick that I have never done before in my whole life of playing soccer,” said Iliopoulos.

Since both men’s and women’s teams of Algonquin are among the top college teams in Ontario, Iliopoulos feels that she needs to take on the responsibility of helping her team to maintain dominant.

“Our women’s team has even won a medal in a national game two years ago, which has never been done before,” said Iliopoulos. “Other teams obviously want to take us down, so you kind of have that target on your back. There’s respect for the name of Algonquin and we feel the stress of being on the top.”

Phillips considers Iliopoulos a player with high potential.

“It’s hard to say how far she can go, but she’s definitely moving forward,” he said.

Michael Iliopoulos

Growing up watching soccer games on TV, Michael’s inspiration comes from professional soccer players.

“I look up to Leo Messi because we share similar attributes,” said Michael. “He shows that you don’t have to be big and strong to play soccer, you just have to be intelligent.”

His love for soccer followed him from elementary school into high school, where he harvested from the efforts and passion he put into the game. Captaining his Barrhaven high school team, he once led them to a 9:0 victory.

His journey in Thunder began with being Thunder’s rival team at first.

Back in 2017, when he was still playing for Futuro Soccer Academy against Thunder, Mike Gagliano, head coach of Thunder men’s soccer team, found that Michael was an ideal player for Thunder to recruit.

“He was tenacious,” said Gagliano. “He has a very explosive burst, and that’s kind of what we have seen from him so far.”

After joining the Thunder this year, Michael is also going through a transition to a new position. He has just started this season as a midfielder, but he is rising swiftly by scoring five goals for his team.

It took a bit for Michael to warm up in the new position, but once he figured out his role, he started to love scoring and he takes pride in doing so.

“I think his biggest potential is more in attack instead of defense,” said Ali Bensaci, Thunder men’s wing-back. “I think if he continues to play in the position that the coach put him in, he will grow immensely as a striker.”

Bensaci said that If the Thunder men’s team is a machine, Michael is the lubricant. He pushes forward the game rapidly.

“As soon as Michael comes in, he changes the whole game,” said Bensaci. “Say if we’re leading at 1:0, then Michael comes in next, and we’re winning at like 4:0. He gives energy to the team. That’s what I like about him.”

Bensaci still remembers Michael’s performance in the game versus Cambrian College, where he scored two goals in five minutes.

“He was very close to getting a hat trick,” said Bensaci.

Since changing his position at the start of the season, Michael has scored five goals.

Gagliano said that Michael has done a great job coming off the bench, as he did during his debut versus Fleming College. He was moved to a forward position, where he made some effective passes to his teammates and scored the first goal for Thunder this season.

Michael enjoys scoring that first goal, as it kicked off the scoring spree for Thunder.

“It was just so satisfying to score because it is about all the hard work that we have put into a month of training,” said Michael. “Also, being able to do that as a freshman of the team is something special to me.”

During Thunder’s second game of the season versus Sault College, Michael contributed two goals for his team. In that game, he managed to break through the blockade of two opposing centre-backs inside the penalty box and shot the ball into the goal.

“It was that day that he put himself on the map,” said Gagliano. “He opened a lot of people’s eyes. I’d say that’s a big one because people started to take notice of him as a new player.”

As the season continues, Gagliano sees Michael’s progression, as well as what he is able to accomplish in the future.

“He has already done a great job as a rookie by scoring five goals so far,” said Bensaci. “I can imagine that by his third or fourth year he can score like 15 goals a season.”