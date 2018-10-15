Natoli scores twice, leads Thunder men to playoffs with 5-0 rout of Seneca

The Algonquin Thunder men’s soccer team secured their spot in the post-season with a 5-0 trouncing of the Seneca Sting on Saturday.

Marco Natoli scored twice and had an assist for the Thunder while Justin Gibson and Shamir Lubenga each had a goal. Seneca put one into their own net for an own goal. Colin Gibson stopped the lone shot on goal he faced for the win.

Algonquin dominated play throughout the game right from the first touch. Natoli opened the scoring just 12 minutes in, putting a shot past Seneca goalkeeper Tayjon Campbell. The Thunder would get on the board twice more in the first half. Seneca scored their own goal in the 16th minute and Justin Gibson scored a beautiful header in the 26th minute off a Natoli free kick pass from near the right sideline.

Despite putting 14 shots on net and controlling play for most of the game, coach Mike Gagliano still saw an opportunity for his team to improve.

“I thought we had a good first half,” he said. “I think the second half was a little bit of a letdown, just in terms of us actually executing a little more, but overall I’m happy, it was a good result.”

He added that they need to focus on the fine details of the game in order to take the next step to playoff success.

“The focus piece is huge, but it’s also executing when you get the opportunity,” he said. “Too often I think we let opportunities pass us by. We need to take those chances and get our goals when they’re there for us. That’s probably the biggest thing.”

Natoli agreed with his coach.

“[We need to work on] shape defensively, offensively, what we have to do. Just sharpening up our tools so we’re ready for what’s next to come at provincials. That third game is always tough and it’s just a little extra effort giving everything you have that third day. We’ve been close, so hopefully, we can do what we gotta do to get past that final game.”

He added that the addition of Lubenga part-way through the season was “massive” in bringing the team together and being an offensive powerhouse.

“We didn’t really have a goal scorer and then he came in and started banging in goals, but he does a lot more than scoring,” he said. “People just see the stats and they see, you know, 10 or however many goals he has but he does a lot more than just scoring. He’s holding up the ball for us, getting us linked in the play, he’s a great target man and it’s great to have him. He helps the team a lot.”

With the win, the Thunder finished their season with a 6-1-2 record and earned a bye through the qualifying round. They now await their first challenger on their way through provincials.