History repeating itself for volleyball men with slow opening

Algonquin’s men’s volleyball team are having another rough start to their season.

The Thunder currently hold a 2-6 record and sit eighth place in the east division.

The volleyball team did, however, defeat the Centennial Colts 3-1 on Nov. 19, ending a three-game losing streak.

In the final game of their losing streak, the Thunder fell 3-1 to the George Brown Huskies. Algonquin was able to come out strong taking the first set 25-19, but lost the next three straight despite keeping the score tight in every single set.

“We started out strong but didn’t really execute at the end,” said Thunder’s Josh Issac after their loss to George Brown. “It’s heartbreaking to be honest; we didn’t really play our game.”

When asked what went wrong, a few of the players pointed out that their attack on the court is stronger than what it showed against the Huskies.

“Personally, I think our offence could have been a little better,” said Thunder’s Andrew Yurack after their loss to George Brown. “I think we screwed up on a few of the hits, that could be from passing as well but I think more so our offense wasn’t on point today. I think we had really good defence, blocking was good, serving was good. I think it was more offence and not getting lucky.”

Algonquin was swept by the first place Georgian Grizzlies in Barrie on Nov. 12, losing sets by scores of 25-19, 28-26, and 25-17.

With three sets played, Isaac lead the Thunder with 11 kills versus the Grizzlies and currently sits tenth in the OCAA for kills per set with an average of 3.5.

The Algonquin Thunder lost to the Seneca Sting three sets to two on Nov. 11.

In an inspiring match-up, not one of the five sets were determined by more than five points. Algonquin won sets two and three by scores of 25-23, and 25-20. But they ultimately lost sets one, four, and five by scores of 25-20, 26-24, and 15-11.

Once again leading the Thunder in kills versus the Sting was Isaac with 14.

Algonquin will play their next game at home on Nov. 30, when they will face local rival La Cité Coyotes.