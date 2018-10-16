E-Sports club plans expansion and 32-hour event

The Algonquin E-Sports club is breaking from tradition this year by restructuring their events to be bigger and more inclusive than ever.

The club recently became a chapter of esports giant Tespa and is looking to get “more people playing and more people involved,” said club president Chris Boettcher.

Boettcher, who is a computer engineering student at Algonquin, has served as the club’s president and main event runner for four years and says he is excited to “pass the torch” before he graduates next year. The club’s main focus currently is to expand its profile and bring together every gaming community on campus, and to that effect they are hiring new club officers.

“There are tons of different gaming communities on campus. If we have someone who can represent [each community] then we are more of a pillar for that community,” Boettcher said. He explained that he would like to start organizing events for games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, FIFA and many others that he is aware of have large followings among Algonquin students.

“You play [Counter Strike: Global Offensive] on your own – I can give you the opportunity to be the leader for that. Now you have the option to improve yourself and improve the community at large. I want to create the leadership opportunities for these people that currently aren’t there.”

Benefits of working for the club include co-curricular hours credited and gaming “loot” courtesy of Tespa. Boettcher is also working on providing custom jerseys for club officers.

Tespa is the largest varsity esports organization in North America. Operating under its banner brings the club many new benefits such as improved promotion, unique prizes and “a higher level of support” than they could ever provide before, Boettcher explained – benefits which will be felt by club members and event-goers alike.

“The more that we get affiliated with these larger groups and partners, the more we prove ourselves and the community. We prove that this is something that people look for when they come to Algonquin. ‘You are gaming on your own? Hey there’s a huge community that you have access to.”

The club’s upcoming annual Fall Casual League of Legends event is set for Oct. 27 at Click eSports on Merivale Road. The double-elimination tournament will have a $150 prize pool and is supported by League of Legends maker Riot Games.

For the first time in the event’s history it will feature an unrestricted rank format, allowing competitors to form their own teams.

“It’s difficult to do two different things, with high-level players and low-level players,” Boettcher said, explaining that despite the difficulty he is dedicated to accommodating everyone participating in the event. That includes people who are unwilling to play without their usual teammates, and even people who are “too good for the rules,” he added jokingly.

The club will also be holding its annual World’s Viewing Party on Nov. 2 through Nov. 3 at common room T119. The event is being organized in tandem with Carleton Tespa, University of Ottawa League of Legends and UOttawa Overwatch, and invites together students from Ottawa’s three biggest schools for an unprecedented 32-hour marathon of the Overwatch World Cup – in which Team Canada is competing this year – and League of Legends World Championship Finals.

“It will bring the stadium home to Algonquin,” said Boettcher.