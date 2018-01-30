Wednesday, 31/1/2018 | 7:21 UTC+0
Men eke out single point win over Georgian

The Thunder Men’s Basketball team won 73-72 over the Georgian College Grizzlies January 26, after an intense game.

The Thunder led strongly 22-16 by the end of the first quarter, making quick, tight passes. By halfway through the fourth quarter however, the Grizzlies started making a comeback, pulling the score up to 69-69 with 1:43 left on the clock.

The Thunder would not be denied, however, and with some quick plays and some impressive shots, managed to take the win by a point.

“They beat us by 15 points last time, so we kind of came in with a chip on our shoulder,” said Brendan Stoqua, a guard on the team. “Georgian is a really good team, and at this point we’re kind of fighting for every game we can get. It was a good win for us for sure.”

The team has been somewhat slack with their defensive work this year, and has been struggling to get a playoff spot to wrap up the season. This game marks their fourth win in the 14 games Thunder has played so far, putting them ninth overall in the eastern division.

“We’re not the greatest defensive team,” said Thunder coach, Trevor Costello. “We have to be more unselfish, and we were very unselfish in the first part of the game… We have to continue to be unselfish and get lots of touches from everybody.”

