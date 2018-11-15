Another win for Thunder women’s basketball

The Algonquin Thunder women’s basketball team won their fourth win of the season, 74-65, at home court on Nov. 9.

Rita Sibo led the way with an overall 29 points, five assists and eight rebounds. Victoria Lawrence contributed 12 points, one assist and 12 rebounds.

Thunder took the first quarter leading 18-8, following in the second with 25-36.

“We started out really well, it was very intense and we were moving the ball well. I think it got to the fourth quarter we got some lack of discipline and that’s why they came back and went into overtime,” said Sibo.

Thunder lost their discipline in the next half letting, Durham Lords catch up to 60-60, leading them into overtime. Thunder picked up in their defense which clearly got under the Durham Lords’ skin, leading Thunder to victory in the end.

Although Thunder took this game Sibo still thinks that the team needs to grow with each other.

“We have a lot of work to do, we’re a young team; a lot of the girls, it’s their first year so we have some growing to do,” said Sibo. “That was a good game to prove that we can actually get somewhere this year and we’re looking to go as far as we can and maybe win the championship.”

The two competitively spirited teams racked up a fair number of fouls throughout the game. Thunder made 26 free throws in total, sinking in 15 shots, capitalizing off of Durham’s lack of discipline.

“Most importantly our girls pulled it together in that overtime,” said coach Jamie McLean. “We didn’t have our strongest performance defensively, but they really locked it down in that overtime and took control of the game.”