Another loss for Thunder basketball women

The women’s varsity basketball team lost 85-96 to the George Brown Huskies Jan. 27.

Energy was high for both teams throughout the game. Unfortunately for the Thunder, their energy and skills just wasn’t enough to win against the Huskies.

“The girls fought hard; it wasn’t our best defensive effort but were definitely in the game. It’s a huge improvement on our last result against this team.” said coach Jamie McLean.

Last time Thunder played against George Brown they lost 80-64 this trend continued on into the game.

“It’s nice to see our girls are able to run some sets and get things going but there’s a growth we got to keep growing on here,” McLean said while thinking about how the girls had played.

During the second quarter the team had a scare when one of their top scoring players, Melissa Gilligan, took a hard fall and hurt her ankle. She was carried off court and resumed playing after getting medical attention, even though she had a slight limp when she ran.

Algonquin is currently sitting seventh in the standings which is second-to-last place. And while playoffs are just around the corner, “hopefully we can start building off of this stuff and we can start stringing a few things together,” McLean said. “I’m hoping we can get a nice crossover game and then see if we have a chance.”

There are eight teams in the east division. To make it to playoffs the team has to be in the top seven. The Thunder needs to start working on their defensive efforts if they want to stay in the running for playoffs.

“Today’s game definitely wasn’t our best defensive effort, letting the other team score 90-something points on us just isn’t good enough. We’ve got to be locking down our defence a lot better. That’s the biggest note were taking from this,” McLean said.

The team now has five wins and nine losses.