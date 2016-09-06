Friday, 16/9/2016 | 1:27 UTC+0
Crra6q1WIAA-ek5

#ACDay1: Volleyball brings together newcomers

September 6, 2016 By
Students gathered in the C-building courtyard on orientation day to break the ice and meet new people by playing volleyball with their peers.

It was hot but the court was packed with students looking to test their skills against one another.

“The game was really good” said Sam Levere, a first-year performing arts student, “it was nice to go outside and meet new people, and this is my first time at Algonquin.”

Others were there as volunteers to help out anyone who needed it.

“It was pretty good, new students are coming to relieve stress on the first day, they get to ask us questions, exchanged contacts, it makes for a good introduction.”

