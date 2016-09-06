ACDay1: Bubble soccer, archery tag matches heat up the Thunderdome

The AC Hub and the Student Support Services contacted FoOBZ to offer students a chance to play bubble soccer and archery tag on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Thunderdome.

Students who were attending orientation day gathered together to showcase their talents by running into each other at full speed inside a plastic bubble, or by shooting arrows at their opponents in teams of five.

“This is the first time we have had FoOBZ attend the college for orientation day,” said Stacey Kelley who is a part of the AC Hub, “we decided to expand orientation to make it a more social event.

“It also gave us an opportunity to showcase the field and really make this day fun for everyone.”

A number of first-year students were attracted to the Thunderdome because of their athletic abilities.

“This is my first time at the college, and I’m naturally athletic, so this was the event I was most interested in,” said first-year fitness and health promotion student Monroney Delbeau.

But as the temperature increased, being squished inside a plastic bubble certainly made it worse. One student in particular felt the effects.

“I was boiling out there,” said first-year pre-service firefighting education and training student Dainis Stasko, “but make sure you don’t wear pants, I was sweating buckets!”

FoOBZ is the company that attends events and rents out the equipment needed to play these games, and according to Magalie Chenier, who is employed at FoOBZ, these games are very popular at events.

“We go to a lot of schools, and everyone decides to join in,” she said, “you don’t have to be athletic but when they are in good shape it is intense.”