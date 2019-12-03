AC Fitness Zone hosts annual dead lift competition for members

As the bar pounds down on the wooden platform, the chalk dust flies up into the air. Vibrations can be felt from everyone nearby as the sound of the metal weights meets the flood.

Eleven competitors, made up of Algonquin students and members of the AC Fitness Zone, gathered together on Thursday, Nov. 28 for their annual deadlift competition.

In three rounds, competitors had the opportunity to lift the same amount or go up in weight. Each lift was monitored, judged and validated by the spotter.

For advanced care student Jacob Zimmerman, deadlifting is the by far the best lift around.

Lifting 450 lbs and weighing in at 167 pounds, Zimmerman was “so fired up” after his last round.

“It was pretty sick. I used to train with straps too, so doing this I didn’t know I’d hit it, I failed it twice so, heck yah,” shouted Zimmerman.

For Brookalee Beauvais, even without having her training partner with her, she pulled off an amazing lift and was proud of her accomplishments afterwards. “I’ve been training for quite a few weeks for this,” said Beauvais. “I felt really good going into it.”

The top male lifter was Dwayne Gordon who lifting 550 lbs. The top female lifter was Brookalee Beauvais who lifted 230 lbs.