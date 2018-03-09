Tardiness a major factor in poor academic performance: success specialist

Deborah Buck, one of Algonquin’s student success specialists, had experienced more than her share of students that require some additional assistance in making it to class on time.

When students come to class late, it can disrupt the flow of a lecture, distract other students, and impede learning. Moreover, if left unchecked, lateness can become chronic and spread throughout the class.

“Not only is arriving late not good for the student as they need the start of the lecture to fully understand the lesson, but they also disrupt the class and teacher as well,” said Buck. “It’s hard to change habit and sometimes teachers just have to put their foot down or the students will just continue and won’t change their ways.”

Biotechnology student Erin Manion knows about this all too well.

“For me, it’s an issue of losing track of time and anxiety with not being able to get everything done. Everything catches up with you. I’m not trying to be late; it’s not like I don’t care, it’s more like I care too much,” said Manion.

Students must be present for the class to successfully learn from it. And that means students must make arriving on time a priority in order to improve their own learning.

“Working with your time management, not cutting it down to the last second, can make a difference. We have counselling and workshops available, and a great website. Getting to class on time is important for all kinds of reasons,” Buck advised.

With the semester coming to an end, early mornings can feel even earlier, and any surviving motivation can either plummet or soar. However, being so close to the finish line should encourage students to run a little faster, not slow down.