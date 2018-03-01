Pub night helps graphic design students edge toward fundraising goal

Graphic design students took their first step towards their fundraising goal, bringing them closer to realizing their year-end grad show.

Students, graduates and faculty came out in strong numbers to support their program. The fundraiser raised $1,220, but they need to raise over $4,000.

Funds will be used for the grad show, a showcase for third-year students, taking place April 25 at Lansdowne Park’s Horticulture Building.

Alain Paradis, program coordinator for the school of Media and Design, was in attendance for the event which he describes as “a promotional event for student families, industry and pride.” For the upcoming graduating students, they want to show off their work and network.

“Grads come back to teach,” said Paradis. “This reinforces the community of Algonquin.”

The spirit of community is what makes this event possible. Second-year students in attendance helped out selling tickets at the front door.

Ana Nicalek, a second-year law clerk student, attended with her boyfriend who is a graphic design student.

“Why doesn’t my program do this?” asked Nicalek, who bought some stickers that night. It is a great opportunity to bond.

The event brings out a large number of current students, nearly if not all the third-year students. Some family was in attendance as well as many faculty members from the program.

Stefano Prosia, a third-year student, wanted to “show people how hard we worked, get my name out there and show new and upcoming designs.”

Jen Millan, also a third-year, is excited to see everyone’s work. But said there is some relief with the worst of the workload passing.

Events like this show “how much a community Algonquin is,” she said.

Moira McClenaghan, on the fundraising team, explained the event is solely organized by students.

“We trained for it, so we can make it,” she said, referring to the stickers and prints on display. Pub night is a bit of a tradition, students in the graduating class sell stickers and prints.

“It was lots of work, but really fun.”

Kelly Miles and Katrin Emery are the co-chairs for the grad show, and they oversee and coordinate the multiple teams that come together to produce the grad show.

It’s a fundraiser and networking event, explained Emery, and it helps bring the students together.

Graphic design is “a tight-knit group,” said Miles. He likes that it helps empower his fellow students. Events like pub night and the grad show give students the chance to show off their work from the past three years.

The pub night was held at Clocktower Brew Pub, 89 Clarence St. in the ByWard Market. The Clocktower provided their location as a donation to the students, allowing more proceeds to go directly back to supporting the grad show.