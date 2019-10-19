Saturday, 19/10/2019 | 1:14 GMT+0000+0
You are here:  / Social Events / Harvest Coffee Break brings faculty together with Three Sisters Soup

Harvest Coffee Break brings faculty together with Three Sisters Soup

October 19, 2019 By
  Facebook   Twitter   Google +   Linkedin   Pinterest

The scent of freshly brewed coffee and warm cornbread infused the halls of the first floor of the DARE district on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

A round table in the center of the hall draped in a black cloth held three large canisters filled with steaming hot Three Sisters soup. Corn, beans and squash paired and signifying the sustainable nutrition they each have provided in our community.

President Claude Brulé took to the stage to welcome the Algonquin College faculty to their Harvest Coffee Break. A time for colleagues to come together; share a few stories, share a small meal and enjoy a good laugh.

DSC_9855.JPG

The theme of the coffee break was community. And as everyone indulged in the hot soup and warm cornbread, a sense of warmth and comfort flowed within the air.

Jeff van Belk accompanied the mood with soft acoustic melodies.

LEAVE A REPLY

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked ( required )

This award-winning student newspaper paper is produced bi-weekly by Journalism and Advertising students. Check it out for all the latest college news and events!

Editorial email: algonquintimes@gmail.com
Ad email: justinswatt@gmail.com

Editorial phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 5459
Ad phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 7739

Location: Algonquin College, Ottawa, Ontario

Media Kit

Archives

Categories List

Instagram

Recent Tweets

Facebook

Facebook By Weblizar Powered By Weblizar

Events and Promo Facebook

Algonquin Times Events & Promos