Harvest Coffee Break brings faculty together with Three Sisters Soup

The scent of freshly brewed coffee and warm cornbread infused the halls of the first floor of the DARE district on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

A round table in the center of the hall draped in a black cloth held three large canisters filled with steaming hot Three Sisters soup. Corn, beans and squash paired and signifying the sustainable nutrition they each have provided in our community.

President Claude Brulé took to the stage to welcome the Algonquin College faculty to their Harvest Coffee Break. A time for colleagues to come together; share a few stories, share a small meal and enjoy a good laugh.

The theme of the coffee break was community. And as everyone indulged in the hot soup and warm cornbread, a sense of warmth and comfort flowed within the air.

Jeff van Belk accompanied the mood with soft acoustic melodies.