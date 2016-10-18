One down, nine to go

We’ve conquered the first month of school.

What does this mean to me?

What might it mean to you?

Many students are getting into or back into the groove of things. They say the first month determines whether you sink or swim.

I am drowning.

A recent sociology university grad, my new title is a direct entry journalism student.

What does that mean for me?

As a direct entry student, I am catapulted into a new program, completely different than what I studied in undergrad.

I quickly have to learn new terms, new concepts, new theories — not to mention change my whole style of writing.

After four years of formal writing, overanalyzing, and expanding on thoughts, now I am told to write journalistically.

Quite a big change.

But, I like it.

College is a lot different from university. The classes are smaller and more personal.

Everyone is really friendly. It’s been a month and we’re practically family.

Instead of constant mind-numbing theory, I get to physically use concepts I’m learning.

I’m no longer a number, but a name.

The faculty is amazing. They do their best to make sure I’m on the right track. With the pace of the journalism program, it’s easy to get “lost in the sauce.”

Weekly coaching sessions prevent this, with amazing instructors making sure I’m up to pace.

So, so far so good.

In the last month, I’ve developed five tips for new student success.

These are:

1. STAY ORGANIZED – Plan ahead, keep on top of assignments. Know your deadlines, and stay on top of them.

2. YOUR CLASSMATES ARE YOUR FRIENDS – speak to your classmates, everyone has tips and tricks that help them exceed, help and learn from others.

3. ASK, ASK, ASK QUESTIONS – don’t be afraid to ask for help. Better to learn and do it once than to do it wrong and have to redo.

4. GET TO KNOW YOUR INSTRUCTORS – Every instructor has different expectations. Get to know what you instructor expects, and how you can achieve them.

5. STAY CALM – Don’t Panic. Don’t Panic. Don’t Panic. involve yourself in calming activities. Know that you can do this.

We can do this!

I’ll be back with an update at the end of the year.