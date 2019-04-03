Watson seeks to overturn injection funding cut

LOCAL (CBC)

Ottawa mayor Jim Watson has called the provincial government out after the province declared they will be cutting funds to the Ottawa Public Health’s site on Clarence Street. Funding hasn’t been cut, however, to three other locations in the city; the Ottawa Inner City Health Site on Murray Street and the sites at the Sandy Hill and Somerset West community health centres.

NATIONAL (GLOBAL)

Jody Wilson-Raybould put out an audiotape late Friday of her discussion with former Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick. Questions about the perception of political interference if she overrode the federal prosecutor to offer SNC-Lavalin a deal to avoid a criminal trial came up, as well as whether her replacement had decided to cut a deal with the Montreal firm.

INTERNATIONAL (CBC)

The YVR – Vancouver International Airport – has been named the best airport in North America for the past decade, and was no different this year. It ranked 17th in the world, and the votes were based on 13.73 million passengers around the world.

