Wednesday, 21/11/2018 | 11:03 UTC+0
You are here:  / Off Campus / uOttawa students to vote on new representation

uOttawa students to vote on new representation

November 19, 2018 By
  Facebook   Twitter   Google +   Linkedin   Pinterest

LOCAL

The University of Ottawa will be holding a referendum to allow students to decide who will represent them after the school severed ties with the student federations.

So far, only two groups plan on putting themselves on the referendum ballots: the previous student federation and an unaffiliated new union of students.

Read more here

NATIONAL

The National Hockey League has announced a potential $18.9 million settlement with players who have suffered concussions during their time on ice for the organization.

Over 300 retired players took part in a class action suit against the organization, saying that the NHL did not adequately prepare them for the possibility of head injuries.

Read more here

INTERNATIONAL

Legendary comic book writer Stan Lee has died at the age of 95.

Lee famously co-created the characters of Spider-Man, the X-Men, Thor, Iron Man and the Incredible Hulk, alongside dozens of others. His work was influential in bringing comic heroes to the big screen, with many of his most popular characters appearing in the wildly successful Avengers film series.

Read more here


LEAVE A REPLY

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked ( required )

This award-winning student newspaper paper is produced bi-weekly by Journalism and Advertising students. Check it out for all the latest college news and events!

Editorial email: algonquintimes@gmail.com
Ad email: sales.algonquintimes@gmail.com

Editorial phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 5459
Ad phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 7739

Location: Algonquin College, Ottawa, Ontario

Media Kit

Archives

Categories List

Recent Tweets

Facebook

Facebook By Weblizar Powered By Weblizar