uOttawa students to vote on new representation

LOCAL

The University of Ottawa will be holding a referendum to allow students to decide who will represent them after the school severed ties with the student federations.

So far, only two groups plan on putting themselves on the referendum ballots: the previous student federation and an unaffiliated new union of students.

NATIONAL

The National Hockey League has announced a potential $18.9 million settlement with players who have suffered concussions during their time on ice for the organization.

Over 300 retired players took part in a class action suit against the organization, saying that the NHL did not adequately prepare them for the possibility of head injuries.

INTERNATIONAL

Legendary comic book writer Stan Lee has died at the age of 95.



Lee famously co-created the characters of Spider-Man, the X-Men, Thor, Iron Man and the Incredible Hulk, alongside dozens of others. His work was influential in bringing comic heroes to the big screen, with many of his most popular characters appearing in the wildly successful Avengers film series.

