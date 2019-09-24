The Times on Tuesday

Local (From CTV news)

Philip Everson, 26, who participated in the annual Army Run, collapsed near the Canadian War Museum on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Paramedics say Everson went into cardiac arrest after crossing the finish line around 11:25 a.m. They were unable to restart his heart. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Provincial (From City News)

Ontario Provincial Police are no longer releasing the gender of people who are charged with crimes.

During a recent review of legislation, the force found the Police Services Act does not require that information to be made public said OPP spokesperson Sgt. Carolle Dionne.

Dionne said data on gender will be collected for analytical purposes.

National (From Ottawa Citizen)

Ontario to allow community housing agencies to ban tenants evicted for crimes.

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark said the government has changed regulations and closed a loophole that allowed tenants who had committed “serious crimes” to return after being asked to surrender a social housing unit.

Clark said if a tenant is evicted for drug trafficking, assault or damaging property, housing managers can now ban them from returning for up to five years.

International (From Reuters)

Families who lost relatives in fatal Boeing 737 Max air crashes are set to receive $144,500 each from a $50-million financial assistance fund announced in July, the fund’s administrators said on Monday

The fund is overseen by Washington based lawyers Ken Feinberg and Camille S. Biros and is accepting claims from family members immediately. Claims must be postmarked no later than Dec. 31, the fund said.

The 737 MAX has been grounded since March after fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Entertainment from (e-news)

Jared Padalecki from the Supernatural series is starring in the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot. The same show that starred Chuck Norris for nine seasons.

He is set to executive produce alongside Anna Fricke, Dan Lin, Lindsey Libertore and Dan Spilo.

