The Times on Tuesday

Local (CBC News):

Barrhaven plans to build a downtown for itself.

The Ottawa suburb’s city councillor, Jan Harder, has come up with the initiative. She wants a new performing arts facility and a library to be the core of it.

Staff are recommending the city’s planning committee, which Coun. Jan Harder chairs, approve the updated document at its meeting Thursday in a bid to stimulate activity on a large tract of land near the Jock River.

Read more

Provincial (CBC News):

The Ontario Liberal party’s candidates will soon begin the race for leadership of the party.

The deadline for the candidates’ declaration for running is this Monday.

Five candidates have signed up to take over Kathleen Wynne’s position as leader. The goal is to overthrow Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives in the June 2022 provincial election.

Read more

National (OttawaMatters):

Romaine lettuce is once again not recommended for consumption in Canada as another E. coli outbreak is taming it.

The tamed lettuce is from the Salinas, in California. The lettuce is confirmed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to be imported from the region this time of year.

This is not the first time Canadians are advised to avoid the product. Previous E. coli outbreaks have been linked to the product in 2017 and 2018.

Read more

International (Ottawa Citizen):

Classified Chinese government documents revealed the existence of detention camps in the country’s Xinjiang province.

The documents have been released to the public on Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

They revealed a cache of secret papers of China’s suppression of ethnic Uighur and other Muslims in the region.

Read more

Entertainment (Ottawa Sun):

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has broken the all-time record for the American Music Awards on Sunday.

Swift won the top award, artist of the year, as well as four other awards. She has dethroned Michael Jackson for the top position.

Read more