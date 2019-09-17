The Times on Tuesday: 5 things you need to know

Local (FROM THE OTTAWA CITIZEN)

The long-awaited light-rail transit system opened to a smooth first day as there were no delays or incidents. Although operations were smooth, the train to bus connection was messy and difficult as there were not enough buses to accommodate everyone. Other riders are finding it difficult to adjust as bus routes have changed and become longer then previous routes.

Provincial (FROM CTV TORONTO)

As early as Sept. 30, thousands of Ontario school support employees will be striking as 93 per cent have supported the action. The Canadian Union of Public Employees supported this action as negotiations over funding cuts have stalled with the Progressive Conservative government.

National (FROM GLOBAL NEWS)

After Tehran’s assets were sold in Toronto and Ottawa, the Islamic Republic warned that all vessels going to and from Canada will be seized. Iran’s assets were sold to compensate terror victims and to settle all judgments against the regime’s sponsorship of Hamas and Hezbollah.

International (FROM GLOBAL NEWS)

The leader of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, has stated that she and her team will open communication with the community to end the violent protests that have been raging the last three months. To ease public anger as soon as possible, Beijing has put Lam under fire to open dialogue sessions with the protesters.

Entertainment (FROM GLOBAL NEWS)

Frontman for The Cars, Ric Ocasek, has been found dead in his New York City apartment on Sept. 15. Although no foul play is suspected, a full examine done by the medical examiner will be able to identify the cause of death.

