The Times on Thursday

Local (Ottawa Citizen)

Ottawa Police have exposed a debit card scam that is targeting students. The police services are advising young people to be mindful of their social media privacy settings, and to keep their personal information — such as PIN codes — private.

Provincial (Toronto Star)

The Ontario government is allowing e-scooters on the roads beginning Jan. 1. The two-wheeled electric vehicles will be going through a test-period for five years across the province.

National (CTV News)

Nearly 90 Canadians have been found on a list of Neo-Nazis in North America. The 88 Canadians have ties to the pre-existing Iron March website with associations to the extremist group, Atomwaffen. This group is linked for several murders in the United States.

International (BBC News)

Rescue efforts are underway as tremors continue to rock Albania. Tuesday’s earthquake left 27 dead and was the worst quake to touch Albania in decades.

Entertainment (The Globe and Mail)

Taiwanese-Canadian model and actor Godfrey Gao has died in China. Gao was rushed to the hospital following an apparent heart attack on the set of “Chase Me”, a Chinese variety series. He was 35.

