The Times on Thursday

Local (CBC News)

OC Para Transpo customers can finally look forward to online booking, as the Transit Commission announced on Nov. 20 that riders will be able to book online trips by the end of 2020.

Provincial (Toronto Star)

Doug Ford’s decision to cancel over 800 renewable energy projects after taking power will cost Ontarian’s at least $231 million. The figure was found by the provincial NDP after looking through the Ministry of Energy operating expenses accounts.

National (CBC News)

The federal government is facing industry pressure to end a strike with CN Rail as financial losses pile up as a result of over 3200 employees walking off the job on Nov. 19. CN Rail workers have been without a contract since July 23.

International (CBC News)

Prince Andrew announced on Nov. 20 that he will be stepping down from his public duties due to his alleged ties to the scandal surrounding Jeffrey Epstein. Accusations emerged that Andrew, the Queen’s second son, had intercourse with a 17-year-old girl procured by Epstein.

Sports (Sportsnet)

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-2 to the Las Vegas Golden Knights, suffering their sixth straight defeat in the Nov. 19 loss. The Maple Leafs entered the season with Stanley Cup-expectations, but now sit have nine wins in 23 games.

