The Times on Monday

Local (FROM THE OTTAWA CITIZEN)

Ottawa’s new LRT system endures its first Monday rush hour. The OC Transpo staff helped relieve the stress of commuters and the LRT continued without major problems.

Provincial (FROM CTV NEWS TORONTO)

After the last minute deal, Ontario school staff can expect job protection, a one per cent raise and millions in funding. Negotiations lasted for 48 hours, and the agreement provided multiple benefits to Ontario teachers.

National (FROM GLOBAL NEWS)

Federal party leaders will come to Ottawa for a debate today. The English language debate will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

International (FROM GLOBAL NEWS)

Drs. William G. Kaelin Jr. of Harvard University, Gregg L. Semenza of Johns Hopkins University and Peter J. Ratcliffe at the Francis Crick Institute in Britain and Oxford University won the 2019 Nobel prize for Physiology or Medicine due to their discovery of how cells react to oxygen levels. Their work is said to lay the foundations to fight anemia, cancer and other diseases.

Entertainment (FROM CNN ENTERTAINMENT)

First look at “Little Mermaid Live” reveals a colourful cast. While Ariel is played by Auli’i Cravalho, John Stamos brings Chef Louis to life.

